Monday, 12 June 2017

Hero Daniels is amazing on the new episode Linda Ikeji TV's The Report Card (must watch)


In this episode, we review the arrest of Nigerian singer Dammy Krane by the Miami police for fraud and grand theft while also taking a closer look at Whistle blowers getting paid by the federal government and Eva's break up with Ceasar. Enjoy
