Monday, 26 June 2017

Here's all you need to know about the clash between veteran rapper Joe Budden and Migos at the 2017 BET Awards

The 2017 BET Awards has come and gone but the memories, highlights and controversies it created is still buzzing on social media.

Last night, Migos proved to be the new bad boys of hip hop by getting into two separate heated confrontations with rapper Joe Budden and singer Chris Brown over the course of the night.

 The confrontation began during a red carpet interview with Joe Budden and Migos conducted by radio host DJ Akademiks for Complex Magazine. The host asked a Migos group member 'Takeoff' about his role on their smash hit single.

Akademiks struggled to hear his response and asked him to repeat himself about three times, making things awkward. Clearly, the tense exchange irritated Joe Budden, who declared it was time to wrap up the interview, threw his microphone to the ground and angrily stormed off the set.

The Migos members then sprang into action, with all three leaping out of their seats and going chest-to-chest with Budden as people in the area stepped in to avert a physical brawl.


Budden has since posted the awkward interview on Instagram with the sarcastic caption “Had the pleasure of speaking with Migos.”

Watch the video below...

