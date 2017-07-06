Here is your chance to be in the biggest gospel video coming soon! 'Born To Praise' by CDO

In his words “my music is a divine calling" God has called me, to reach out to a certain people through gospel music. and here I am to make a lasting statement in this industry through my music’
With an album in the works titled “Church Outside”. He returns with brand new record titled Born To Praise off his soon to be released debut album under his label, Rectitude Records. Born To Praise is a Gospel indigenous highlife song with full instrumental play that connects to the very heart of listeners. "
To show his fans appreciation, here is #BornToPraiseDanceCompetition. Fans should follow the instructions on the post. The video with most likes get a surprise gift and also an appearance in the video.
DOWNLOAD HERE:
https://soundcloud.com/cdoofficial/born-to-praise
