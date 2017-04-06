Herdsmen attacks responsible for high cost of garri- Farmers say

A paint bucket of Garri which used to go for N400, now goes for N1000 or more, depending on the location.
According to the farming body, the attacks by the herdsmen have left farmers scared of going back to their farms, leading to a low turnover of these products. The group’s president, Segun Adewumi disclosed this when he spoke at a function in Lagos recently.
"It has been a very difficult time for cassava farmers in Nigeria because of the incessant attacks by herdsmen, who make it difficult for them to go to their farms. Farmers are afraid to go and cultivate. Some farmers have lost their lives for venturing into the farms. All that the farmers had were lost to these attackers, and that really affected production of cassava” he said
No comments:
Post a Comment