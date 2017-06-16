 Hello, Do you have passion for Make-Up & Gele? | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 16 June 2017

Hello, Do you have passion for Make-Up & Gele?

Come and experience two of the best in the Make Up Industry- “Tara & Ighogele” in our 1 week Fabulous Make Up & Gele Tying Training .

Special Offer - Register before Monday, 19th of June and get 45% Discount off!

BONUS ! BONUS!! BONUS!!!
  •     Free training on how to start your own business
  •     Free company logo creation
  •     Free Image Consulting Session
  •     Free training on how to be a Facial Spa Technician
  •     Free Lunch for 5days
  •     Free Make up Brush Set
  •     Certification
Register Here-  http://bit.ly/JskTaraGele


Call Sarah- 08131838390; Tomi- 08131838380
Hurry! Limited Spaces Available
#JSKVocational #makeupmasterclass #gelemasterclass #tara #ighogele
#JSKEtiquette #Boostyourimage #Buildyourbusineness #gele
