Heartbroken father prepares sick daughter for death by taking her to play in her own grave

Zhang Xin Lei, two, was only two-months-old when she was diagnosed with a blood condition called Thalassaemia.
It is an inherited condition which affects oxygen in the blood. Sadly, the condition requires that the patient will be subjected to lifelong treatment including medication and blood transfusions. If the sufferer is not monitored closely and given regular treatment, it can lead to serious organ damage and can be life-threatening.
To do that, the father, who lives in China, takes his daughter to her future grave and lies in it with her, while her pregnant mum sits nearby.
He said:
"I could only come up with this idea of bringing her to play at this place. This is where she will rest in peace. All I can do is accompanying her every day."
The tearful mother said:
"We have been driven into a corner. There is no other option."
Below is the video of the interview granted by the parents.
