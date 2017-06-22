 He will probably be sacked in Nigeria but in India a Traffic Police officer who stopped President of India's convoy to let ambulance pass through, to be rewarded | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 22 June 2017

He will probably be sacked in Nigeria but in India a Traffic Police officer who stopped President of India's convoy to let ambulance pass through, to be rewarded

A brave traffic police sub-inspector, ML Nijalingappa, who was deployed to the busy Bengaluru’s Trinity Circle on Saturday won the heart of many when he stopped the convoy of the President of India to make way for an ambulance.

The convoy was leading President Pranab Mukherjee to the inauguration of Metro’s Green Line in the City when the sub-inspector directed his colleagues to help the ambulance make its way towards a private hospital near HAL through the traffic-heavy road. 

According to an ANI report, the Bengaluru Police later announced a reward for the policeman for making way for an ambulance during the convoy movement of President Pranab Mukherjee.

Praveen Sood, the Commissioner of Police, tweeted, “The policeman who took such initiative to be rewarded. Well done!”
Posted by at 6/22/2017 08:41:00 am

14 comments:

Harry said...

in nigeria, they would not only sack him, they would beat him up at the scene and then throw him in jail saying that he was trying to get the president killed for a

military coup.

22 June 2017 at 08:45
GALORE said...

That's good



@Galore

22 June 2017 at 08:58
Chommy Gold said...

That's brave,but try amm for nija Na, not only will you loose your job, you will be jailed

22 June 2017 at 09:02
Anonymous said...

If na my country,sorry would ve been ur name cos u will pack ur bag from there nd go for stoping our presidential convoy for a dying person to pass.9ja my country which way

22 June 2017 at 09:06
Favour Archim said...

Na eye service der worry Nigerian police

22 June 2017 at 09:10
ahabike daniel said...

That's bravery

22 June 2017 at 09:10
Favour Archim said...

Na eye service der worry Nigerian police

22 June 2017 at 09:11
Maven Service Limited said...

Will they even obey the traffic man self.

22 June 2017 at 09:13
Kelvin Bigg. said...

Great. This is wonderful.

22 June 2017 at 09:14
Anonymous said...

Good orientation by that trafic officer, but u don't try that in Nigeria because in Nigeria pastors and rev. Fathers are fired for not recognising personalities

22 June 2017 at 09:21
Abdul Eke said...

In Naija the traffic police officer will probably be crushed cos the convoy won't stop .

22 June 2017 at 09:27
Anonymous said...

Sacked is an understatement. Languishing in prison by now...failed nation. Mtcheww

22 June 2017 at 09:43
Gerald Nwokoro said...

He did the right thing. Even in SA the president's convoy gives way for ambulance. Unlike in Nigeria where everything works in reverse. Big ups India.

22 June 2017 at 09:45
@MEETD®EALEVANS™ said...

Try this in Nigeria, na SSS go first beat u die...b4 dem sack u

22 June 2017 at 09:50

