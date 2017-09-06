Hayat Kimya launches tissue products into Nigerian Market

Hayat Kimya officially launched 2 new Tissue brands into the Nigerian market on Tuesday 23rd of May 2017 – Familia and Papia. The event was attended by dignitaries from Turkey and Nigeria.
In attendance were the founder and Chairman of Hayat Holding, Mr. Yahya Kigili, and the CEO of Hayat Kimya, Mr. Avni Kigili.
The Nigerian dignitaries at the event included the Honorable Commissioner of Commerce & Industry, Ogun State, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, and the MD Hayat Kimya Nigeria Ltd., Mr. Hakan Misri.
The Products
Molfix diapers, the global flagship baby diaper brand was launched in Nigeria in 2015. Molfix has been a verified success as it rapidly attained the position of strong number 2 brand in within the diaper category despite the tightly contested market space. The Institute for Government Research Leadership Technology also awarded the brand with “Best Baby Diaper of the Year” at the African Product Awards 2016. Indeed, Molfix has made both Consumers and Customers ‘Happy today, Happy tomorrow’ with its consistent high quality and availability.
Now, with the launch of these 2 high quality Tissues brands, Papia and Familia, the company now has 3 products on offer in Nigeria. The launch of the new products coincides with the completion and launch of Hayat Kimya’s$100million ultra-modern factory in Agbara where all 3 products will be manufactured for the Nigerian market as well as the West African and Central African markets.
The largest tissue manufacturer of Africa, Middle East, and Eastern Europe with 420.000 tons capacity per year, Hayat Kimya introduced its luxury tissue brand Papia is introduced with high quality 3-ply toilet paper and kitchen towel.
Familia is positioned as a high quality but affordably priced family tissue. It contains no artificial whiteners, is full to the touch, and made of 100% pure cellulose. The unique composition of Hayat Kimya tissue brands makes them environment-friendly, such that it decomposes when disposed in water.
The products are currently available in the Nigerian market.
The Event
The product launch opened with a business meeting where Hayat Kimya’s trade partners were introduced to the new products.
Trade partners and invited guests were then ushered to the experience centre via a red carpet where the official celebrity of the day, Mrs. Funke Akindele Bello was on hand to engage guests and help showcase the products. It was also an opportunity for the guests to participate in photo and video sessions with Mrs. Funke Akindele Bello and interact with other guests.
At the Gala dinner night, which followed the red carpet event, Mr. Hakan Misri, MD, Hayat Kimya Nigeria, briefly outlined the stages that culminated in the product launch. He went on to thank the various state and federal agencies which helped the company achieve this feat, while extoling the virtues of Hayat staff in Nigeria.
The Marketing Manager of Hayat Kimya Nigeria, Mrs. Roseline Akure Abaraonye stated that in less than 2 years of Hayat Kimya’s presence in Nigeria, the company was able to attain the number 2 position in the diaper category with its flagship brand Molfix diapers. She attributed the success of the brand to the high and consistent quality of the product, the support of Hayat’s trade partners and the great Nigerian Mums!
She went on to say that Hayat Kimya was counting on the continued support of their trade partners and highly valued consumers with the launch of Papia and Familia.
The Gala dinner night ended with a grand performance by Innocent Idibia a.k.a Tubaba.
In return, Hayat Kimya would ensure the availability of all their products at very competitive prices, and with the guaranteed quality that Hayat Kimya’s products are known for, locally and internationally.
ABOUT HAYAT KIMYA - GLOBAL
Hayat Kimya operates in the FMCG industry since 1987, manufactures goods in hygiene, tissue and home care categories under well-established brands Bingo (home care – detergents and home cleaning), Molfix &Molped (hygiene – baby diapers, sanitary pads) Papia, Familia, Focus &Teno (tissue – handkerchiefs, napkins, toilet papers, paper towels), finally Joly and Evony (hygiene – adult diapers).
The company accomplished 30 years of experience in consumer goods, in geographies beyond horizon. Innovative, high-quality products under 12 brands reach millions of homes in more than 100 countries, from Madagascar, Tanzania, Yemen to Chile and Australia. Headquarters in Turkey, Hayat Kimya has subsidiaries in Iran, Egypt, Bulgaria, Algeria, Morocco, Russia and Nigeria, with nearly 8.000 employees around the world.
The company continuously invests in its people, brands, manufacturing and research facilities in its globalization journey. Innovation is at the heart of business, products and production systems. Hayat Kimya leverages advanced technologies in the 14 plants that manufacture tissue, hygiene and home care products and continues its international investments at full speed. Hayat Kimya has grown rapidly to become a trendsetter as the “World’s 5th largest branded baby diaper manufacturer” with 8.6 billion units capacity per year, as well as the “Largest tissue manufacturer of Africa, Middle East, Eastern Europe” with 420.000 tons capacity per year.
More photos from the event below...
