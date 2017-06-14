Have you heard about a ‘city’ to be unveiled soon?

If you live in Lagos or any part of Nigeria, and you have an observant bone in you like I do, then you must have heard whispers in certain quarters about a new city that’s about to be unveiled. You are wondering where it is located, right?
Well, I’m not sure. But what is important is that, with a population of over 200 million in Nigeria with little or no infrastructure to support the rapid increase, we need to ask relevant questions and watch out for new developments around us.
That’s the least we can do, right?
With unplanned enclaves springing up around the country from Zaria to Ile-Ife down to Aba, our population continues to grow unchecked. So whether it is like Abuja - a city built up from the dust of the savannah, or Eko Atlantic City which sprung out from the ocean – all we want is a city that brings citizens joy rather than take away; one that takes people in rather than shut them out.
I can’t wait to see it unveiled, what about you?
