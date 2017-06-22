 Harrysong welcomes set of twins with Abuja-based babymama | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 22 June 2017

Harrysong welcomes set of twins with Abuja-based babymama

Nigerian singer, Harrysong is the latest father in the music industry. LIB can confirm that his Abuja based baby mama delivered a set of twins (a boy and girl) back in May 2017 at a hospital in Beverly Hills, California.

Harrysong and his babymama have since quietly named the baby boy 'Perez' while the baby girl was christened 'Tarela'.
16 comments:

chinenye baby said...

Na wa babymama and father is d new trend

22 June 2017 at 19:38
Kelvin said...

so harrysong has gone to impregnate a woman? lol, what happen

interested in penis enlargement? click here now

to using condom on the ponyour as ay and freda calls it? he is following in the footsteps of davido and whiz kids.

22 June 2017 at 19:58
dee boi said...

I hope it colleagues will welcome you to the club?... dee

22 June 2017 at 20:14
GALORE said...

You don't say?

@Harry song?


Lord have mercy


@Baby Mama's everywhere


@D banj you are real MVP



@Galore

22 June 2017 at 20:20
Vivian Reginalds said...

hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 June 2017 at 20:23
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Issokay. Congratulations to them


... Merited happiness

22 June 2017 at 20:31
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Hian! Congrats oo

Long live LIB

22 June 2017 at 20:44
Anonymous said...

Abeg him go do DNA before jubilation... Welcome little cool once.

22 June 2017 at 20:45
Anonymous said...

Why do you TAG this people Nigeria Singer , just call him IGBO-singer. PERIOD

22 June 2017 at 21:03
Anonymous said...

How can you be the one to confirm it when it was confirmed by another blog and you are using their picture without giving them credit??? #OnlyinNigeria

22 June 2017 at 21:17
Manuel Kunmi said...

congrats

22 June 2017 at 21:18
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Congrats to him

22 June 2017 at 21:20
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...Wonderful.... congrats Dude

22 June 2017 at 21:23
Anonymous said...

Some latina abi? He don enter gau! Congrats.

22 June 2017 at 21:26
whitefalcon said...

Welcome twinny. Name instead Dani with d names, no form of identity make una dey christen instead children abstract names.

22 June 2017 at 21:32
Anonymous said...

How do you know who copy who? Busy body.

22 June 2017 at 21:45

Post a Comment

