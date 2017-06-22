Harrysong and his babymama have since quietly named the baby boy 'Perez' while the baby girl was christened 'Tarela'.
Thursday, 22 June 2017
Harrysong welcomes set of twins with Abuja-based babymama
Harrysong and his babymama have since quietly named the baby boy 'Perez' while the baby girl was christened 'Tarela'.
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/22/2017 07:30:00 pm
16 comments:
Na wa babymama and father is d new trend
so harrysong has gone to impregnate a woman? lol, what happen
to using condom on the ponyour as ay and freda calls it? he is following in the footsteps of davido and whiz kids.
I hope it colleagues will welcome you to the club?... dee
You don't say?
@Harry song?
Lord have mercy
@Baby Mama's everywhere
@D banj you are real MVP
@Galore
hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Issokay. Congratulations to them
... Merited happiness
Hian! Congrats oo
Long live LIB
Abeg him go do DNA before jubilation... Welcome little cool once.
Why do you TAG this people Nigeria Singer , just call him IGBO-singer. PERIOD
How can you be the one to confirm it when it was confirmed by another blog and you are using their picture without giving them credit??? #OnlyinNigeria
congrats
Congrats to him
Enter your comment...Wonderful.... congrats Dude
Some latina abi? He don enter gau! Congrats.
Welcome twinny. Name instead Dani with d names, no form of identity make una dey christen instead children abstract names.
How do you know who copy who? Busy body.
Post a Comment