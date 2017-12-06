Amazing life I have lived so far.But I thank God for the strength and healing grace of God almighty .Who have saved me a million times before .Ya Allah my hands are up in awe of your kindness,your love for me,for giving me ,the heart to forgive and still love.More photos below...
For making me see the other side of life.in crisis you stood for me.i just can't thank you enough .ohomorihi Avoo My gratitude ya rabbi#alhamdulillahalways#mybirthday#amsohappyrightnow
Monday, 12 June 2017
Halima Abubakar shares stunning new photos to celebrate her birthday
