Monday, 12 June 2017

Halima Abubakar shares stunning new photos to celebrate her birthday

Actress, Halima Abubakar turned a year older today and she shared these stunning photos to mark the day. She captioned one of the photos;
Amazing life I have lived so far.But I thank God for the strength and healing grace of God almighty .Who have saved me a million times before .Ya Allah my hands are up in awe of your kindness,your love for me,for giving me ,the heart to forgive and still love.
For making me see the other side of life.in crisis you stood for me.i just can't thank you enough .ohomorihi Avoo My gratitude ya rabbi#alhamdulillahalways#mybirthday#amsohappyrightnow
More photos below...



