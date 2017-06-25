 Gunmen kill NYSC member in Yenagoa, abscond with his mobile phone, cash | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 25 June 2017

Gunmen kill NYSC member in Yenagoa, abscond with his mobile phone, cash

A 30 year old member of the National Youth Service Corps serving in Bayelsa state, Samuel Collins, was killed by suspected armed robbers during an attack on Melford Okilo Road, INEC/Kpansia area of Yenagoa, the state capital yesterday June 24th.

According to reports, the robbers shot the deceased at close range when he was struggling to collect his phone and money from the robbers.


He was on his way to the Nigerian Content Development and Management Board's office on Isaac Boro Expressway, where he was undergoing training, when he was accosted by the robbers.

The deceased is an Engineering graduate from the University of Benin and a native of Port Harcourt, Rivers state. Confirming the attack, the state police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, said preliminary investigation showed that the crime might be cult-related.

He vowed that the police would ensure that those behind the attack are arrested. His remains have been deposited it at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa.

