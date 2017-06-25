Gunmen kill NYSC member in Yenagoa, abscond with his mobile phone, cash

According to reports, the robbers shot the deceased at close range when he was struggling to collect his phone and money from the robbers.
The deceased is an Engineering graduate from the University of Benin and a native of Port Harcourt, Rivers state. Confirming the attack, the state police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, said preliminary investigation showed that the crime might be cult-related.
He vowed that the police would ensure that those behind the attack are arrested. His remains have been deposited it at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa.
