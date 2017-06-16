Graphic: Suspected kidnapper killed in Ondo State

A suspected member of a kidnapping gang that attempted to abduct a politician in Ondo state, Hon Odimayo, was killed during a shootout with security officers Thursday. The men had attempted to kidnap the politician but were faced with heavy resistance from the security officers.
As they fled in different directions, one of them was pursued and killed in Ese odo local government area, while the others are still on the run and are reportedly in the bush trying to escape through a swamp very close to Igbotu town .
Photo credit: Sam Ogunmusi
No comments:
Post a Comment