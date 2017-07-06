 Graphic: Police arrest man with fresh head,other human parts of a woman in Osogbo | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 7 June 2017

Graphic: Police arrest man with fresh head,other human parts of a woman in Osogbo

38 year old Ajibade Rasheed pictured above, has been arrested by the Osun State Police Command, for being in possession of fresh human parts in Osogbo, the state capital.

While parading him before newsmen today, the state commissioner of Police, Fimihan Adeoye, said Ajibade was apprehended at Olu-Ode area with the fresh head of a woman, intestine, lung, vagina, liver and a bottle containing blood, all inside his car with registration no: LSD 987 DJ. (graphic photo after the cut)


Adeoye said investigation has commenced to identify the victim.
“A female head, two human palms, livers, lungs, intestines, vagina and some charms were found in his possession. A bottle filled with a red liquid substance suspected to be blood was also found in his possession. We are working on getting the identity of the victim. On the completion of our investigation, the suspect will be prosecuted accordingly” he said
