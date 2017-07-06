Graphic: Police arrest man with fresh head,other human parts of a woman in Osogbo

While parading him before newsmen today, the state commissioner of Police, Fimihan Adeoye, said Ajibade was apprehended at Olu-Ode area with the fresh head of a woman, intestine, lung, vagina, liver and a bottle containing blood, all inside his car with registration no: LSD 987 DJ. (graphic photo after the cut)
Adeoye said investigation has commenced to identify the victim.
“A female head, two human palms, livers, lungs, intestines, vagina and some charms were found in his possession. A bottle filled with a red liquid substance suspected to be blood was also found in his possession. We are working on getting the identity of the victim. On the completion of our investigation, the suspect will be prosecuted accordingly” he said
1 comment:
God don catch u
Stop wasting money on high data. Get free browsing cheat on all networks
Post a Comment