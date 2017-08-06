Graphic photos: "The worst day of my life" Man says as he narrates how he mistakenly stepped on an abandoned newborn baby

A facebook user, Maenda Johnson has described the day he mistakenly stepped on an abandoned newborn baby as the worst day of his life.
According to the story, it was late in the evening with a heavy downpour in Aba, Abia state. He was rushing to get to park when suddenly, he felt something cold under his feet.
At first, he ignored it until he heard a woman next to him scream asking what was under his leg, only for him to look down and see a newborn baby with the umbilical cord still attached to him.
At first, he ignored it until he heard a woman next to him scream asking what was under his leg, only for him to look down and see a newborn baby with the umbilical cord still attached to him.
The baby had died due to the impact of the heavy rainfall.
Read his post below..
I came out as usual looking dope and all that....and it was my first time of trying out a new outfit from my collection heating up soon...yea I sha am fine I told my self...and as usual it was an early morning journey. .
Welcome to ABA I told my self let the hustle begin...
2hrs after meeting a client it started raining so heavily that I thought the world was coming to an end..I waited it was late I couldn't wait any longer I had to just get to the park...it was 7.30pm...
Nothing to convey me to the park I had to trek...with all the fabrics and stuffs God! See water na...the stagnant water was hideous reaching almost to my tommy....
I must get to that park I told my self...suddenly I got to a kinda dry place though water was still on my ankle level..then cars where looking for a way to pass..with their head lights on only to find out I have lost my wallet with all my atms...also a leg of my l.v shoe.... a cheque given to me by a client. ..God!...suddenly I felt somtin on my leg so cold...I ignored it coz I needed to make it to the park..so no distractions. ..then I heard a big scream..haaahaaa what is that on your leg ...a woman shouted. .....
Behold....a new born baby of about 4hrs..with still the placenta on and its a cute baby boy dead.....! The mother threw him away after birth and yes a very big opportunity coz it was raining. ....
I blacked out..I almost fainted. ..I became so stiff that I can barely move...tears from no where gushed through my cold checks.....
Why on earth would som1 destroy the life of an innocent child. ....who knows maybe he might become a president tomorrow. ..or bill gates...
Just look at what we humans are doing...the world is so dirty that things like that this are just mere stories...
I saw a dead baby today I cant still come out from this shock.. ...
We all should look at our lives...am not saying am perfect but God is watching...
She could have at list sold him or motherless..
May God grant me the strenght to sleep coz am in great shock...now I cant even find my smaller phone...ohh how great today has been...worst day ever..
No comments:
Post a Comment