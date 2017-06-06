Graphic photos: Suspected thieves burnt to death in Aboh Mbaise, Imo state

According to Facebook user, Amaefule Emmanuel, the lynching happened in Uvuru, Aboh Mbaise local government area of Imo state on 4th June, 2017.
The two thieves identified as Chukwunoso and Kingsley were burnt to death after they were allegedly caught stealing.
Mr Emmanuel wrote;
"Out of anger this young men was killed by villages because of what is happening in our community, we all knows that country is hard but we should not involve in this kind of act called criminal it can damage your image, anyway the wages of sin is dt...God have mercy on them."
See the graphic photos below..
