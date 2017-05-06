 Graphic photos: Suspected cultist beheaded in River State | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 5 June 2017

Graphic photos: Suspected cultist beheaded in River State

A suspected cultist was allegedly shot and beheaded by another rival cult in Ikpo community, Ikwerre, River State. According to Jackreece Sokari, who commented on the photos shared by a Facebook user, Theophilus Utchaychukwu, he said the cultist and his members were allegedly involved in a fierce battle with another rival cult on Saturday night and was killed during the fight while others escaped. The photos after the cut are graphic...




Anonymous said...

5 June 2017 at 21:01
asuku said...

naso dey go dey finish dia life#rubish people

5 June 2017 at 21:07
MACBOOK said...

God have mercy

5 June 2017 at 21:09
livingstone chibuike said...

wat a waste

5 June 2017 at 21:12

