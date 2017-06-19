Graphic Photos: Suicide or accident? Pregnant woman crushed to death after falling onto railway tracks

A pregnant woman was crushed to death by an approaching Airport Rail Link train at Ban Thap Chang Station in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday morning, June 19.
The victim identified as Rossarin Plianla fell onto the tracks of the Airport Rail Link at about 7am, just as a train was arriving. She was immediately hit by the train and died instantly. She was six months pregnant.
The incident disrupted train services to and from Suvarnabhumi Airport. The station is the third stop from the airport.
Suthep Boonpeng, deputy managing director of the State Railway said the CCTV footage showed that the woman was not using a mobile phone. He said she walked about three steps towards the track and fell onto it. She lies motionless while other commutters waiting on the platform attempt to signal the train.
He said it was too soon to know whether it was a suicide or an accident.
"Right now I cannot say that it was an accident or she intentionally jumped in front of the train. We have to wait for police to investigate and collect evidence"
Suthep said the woman was a regular passenger, taking trains to inner Bangkok. She was seen off at the station by a man every morning, and that was the case again this morning.
Witnesses at Ban Thap Chang Station said they saw the woman crying and heard her saying she wanted to die. They saw her jump onto the track, moments before the train arrived.
3 comments:
Sad. RIP.
it is likely to be an accident. maybe the woman felt dizzy or something and she just
unknowingly stumbled onto the railway tracks. I doubt it can be suicide considering she is pregnant.
It's a sad story
