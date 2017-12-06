Graphic photos: Man stabs himself to death in apparent suicide after wife left him

A 27-year-old man died of a stab wound to the chest on Monday morning, June 12, in Talung, Muang Lop Buri, Thailand in what his father said was a suicide.
The father of the deceased identified as Prapat Saengmee told police that he heard an unusual noise inside the room of his son in the morning so he unlocked the door with a spare key and found his him dead.
He said Prapat became stressed after his wife left him. On Sunday night, he said his son suffered the delusion that his wife would bring police to arrest him and take his child away.
He said his son locked himself in his room early Monday before he was found dead.
No comments:
Post a Comment