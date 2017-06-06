 Graphic photos: Man shot dead in his farm in Delta state | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 6 June 2017

Graphic photos: Man shot dead in his farm in Delta state

According to Facebook user, Christian Onwugbolu, an unidentified man from Amai community in Ukwani local government area of Delta state, was shot dead in his farm. He however didn't specify what led to the man's death. Mr Christian shared the graphic photos of the man's corpse and wrote;

 "An Amai man has just been shot dead at his farm at Ukwani LGA, Delta state." 
 See the graphic photos below...


3 comments:

Manuel Kunmi said...

All these violence thoe... may his soul rest in peace

6 June 2017 at 16:28
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...dey started it first dey kill a bike man from obiaruku and cut of his head

6 June 2017 at 16:28
adenrele adekunbi huldah said...

6 June 2017 at 16:35

