Graphic photos from the multiple suicide bomb attack in Maiduguri which left 16 persons dead and 13 injured

Sixteen persons including 7 suicide bombers died while thirteen persons were injured in multiple suicide bomb attack in Maiduguri, Borno State on Sunday, June 25th and Monday morning June 26.
A male suicide bomber, gained entry into the premises of University of Maiduguri, and detonated PBIED on his body near the Rapid Response Services Office building.
The suicide bomber died while three University security personnel on duty were injured.
One of the injured security personnel, a female (whose identity was given as Becky Edubi), later died while being attended to at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.
In another development at about 2230hrs same night, four female suicide bombers infiltrated Zannari community in Gwange general area of Jere LGA.
Two of the suicide bombers detonated PBIEDs on their bodies in two residential buildings.
The bombers died killing eight other persons while eleven 11 others were injured.
The third bomber detonated killing himself alone. The fourth female suicide bomber, identity not known, who was arrested also died the same night as a result of injuries she sustained.
Yet in another development, today, Monday, June 26, at about 0408hrs, two female suicide bombers detonated PBIEDs on their bodies within the premises of University of Maiduguri. One detonated close to the Entrepreneurship and Skill Acquisition Centre Complex killing herself with no other casualty. The other suicide bomber detonated behind Works Department complex also killing herself with no other casualty.
The EOD sanitised and rendered the various scenes and their neighbourhoods safe. Normalcy has been restored.
