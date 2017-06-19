 Graphic Photos: Female driver crushes three children to death after suffering brake failure in Abia | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 19 June 2017

Graphic Photos: Female driver crushes three children to death after suffering brake failure in Abia

3 children were crushed to death after a female driver suffered brake failure at the Redeemed Christian Church at 103 Omuma road in Aba, Abia State, yesterday, June 18th. Continue to see graphic photos from the accident after the cut.







CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Jeez! Pls let her be arrested and locked up for life. Am sure she might have noticed her brake has a problem but decided to drive the car anyway. Gosh, May God comfort their parents, amen.

Long live LIB

19 June 2017 at 17:58
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

God have mercy!


... Merited happiness

19 June 2017 at 18:11
Cherice said...

Cherice said...

her brake has a problem but decided to drive the car anyway. Gosh, May God comfort their parents, amen.

19 June 2017 at 18:14

