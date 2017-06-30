Graphic photos: 12-year-old boy hangs self in Uganda after his grandmother went to his school to question him over missing money

Rsidents of Kiwafu West, Division ‘B’ in Entebbe Municipality, Uganda were thrown into mourning after a 12-year-old boy identified as Derrick Mukisa, a primary two (P.2) pupil at Kiwafu Modern Primary School was found hanging on a rope in a bed at his home on Wednesday, June 28th.
Taban Stephen, the deceased uncle said that he returned home from a nearby carpentry workshop where he works, at about 8.30pm and on opening the bedroom door, he saw the boy hanging dead on a rope.
He notified the Land Lord Hussein Nusura who in turn contacted the OC Station Entebbe Police.
According to Doreen Namusisi, the grandmother to the deceased:
"Mukisa returned home from school on Wednesday to have lunch and on his way back to school, I found out that my money Shs70,000= was missing."
She further revealed that she went to the school to inquire whether it was her grandson who had taken the money, and he(deceased) admitted to have kept the money under the pillow.
"I returned and surely found the money under the pillow, then proceeded to the landing site in Kigungu where i normally work," explained Ms. Namusisi.
It’s not yet clear what drove the boy to end his life however, close neighbors who spoke on condition of anonymity revealed that the family has many problems, adding that the deceased father poisoned himself when his wife was two months pregnant.
Source: New Vision Uganda
