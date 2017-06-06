 Graphic photo: Vulcanizer dies after Tyre explodes while working in his workshop | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 6 June 2017

Graphic photo: Vulcanizer dies after Tyre explodes while working in his workshop

The sad story was shared on Facebook by El-Masjid Abdul Umar. He wrote
"A vulcanizer met his untimely death in the course of discharging his duty in the northern part o Nigeria. According to information which was shared in Hausa language, the man died while trying to change the tyre of a car which reportedly exploded at his workshop. May his soul rest in peace". See graphic photo of the vulcanizer after the cut

