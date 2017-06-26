Graphic Photo: 10, including two children, die in gruesome accident in Ghana

The accident occurred at about 2:30pm on June 25, 2017 involving a Wa-bound Ssangyong mini bus with registration number UW 171-15 from Kumasi that ran into a stationary DAF truck.
The Bole Police Commander, ASP David Azumah, confirmed the accident and the death of a lance corporal of the Ghana Police Service.
“Personnel on highway patrol at Banda Nkwanta received information that an accident has occurred at Dikpa near Tinga on Bole Bamboi highway, that some of the passengers sustained serious degree of injuries and some also die instantly.
“The patrol team quickly rushed to the scene and found eight occupants of the bus seriously injured and ten passengers dead including two children and a police officer No. 47593 G/L/Cpl Jakper B. Yamdauk with Wa Regional Highway Patrol,” ASP Azumah recounted.
The injured, the police report revealed, were rushed to Bole Government Hospital for treatment and the bodies of those who lost their lives deposited at the hospital morgue awaiting identification and autopsy.
