"Wit pains in our hrt n tears in our eyes. Look at how diz young jss3 student was killed by tanker wen he was coming brk 4rm school 2day. I wonder how d parents of dis young boy will feel.wat a pity. I pray non of our beloved one will die lyk dis ijn Amen".
Thursday, 8 June 2017
Graphic: JSS 3 student crushed to death in Enugu
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/08/2017 04:24:00 am
