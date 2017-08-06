 Graphic: JSS 3 student crushed to death in Enugu | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 8 June 2017

Graphic: JSS 3 student crushed to death in Enugu

A Junior Secondary School 3 student simply identified as Chibuike, was crushed to death by a truck in Enugu. Facebook user, John Johnson, who shared the sad story online, wrote
"Wit pains in our hrt n tears in our eyes. Look at how diz young jss3 student was killed by tanker wen he was coming brk 4rm school 2day. I wonder how d parents of dis young boy will feel.wat a pity. I pray non of our beloved one will die lyk dis ijn Amen". 
