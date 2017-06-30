 Graphic: Baby born with her large intestine outside her body in Yobe | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 30 June 2017

Graphic: Baby born with her large intestine outside her body in Yobe

A baby girl was born with a congenital defect(Gastroschisis), her large intestine expose through umbilicus, at the general hospital in Geidam Yobe state earlier today. She has been referred to another hospital where she is currently receiving the required care. More photos after the cut...



Posted by at 6/30/2017 04:26:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts