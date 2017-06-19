Graphic: Armed robber being chased by police officers shoot his colleague dead in Warri

Residents of the area alerted the police after the robbers attempted to steal a tricycle from one driver identified as Paul Obidi.
Responding to the call, the police from "B" Division, arrived the scene and engaged the robbers in a gun battle, wounding one of the robbers. Suspecting they would be apprehended, one of the robbers shot the other one whom he believed was too weak and if caught, might lead to his own arrest.
The robber with gunshot wound was rushed to the Warri Central Hospital for treatment but he died while he was being attended to by the medical doctors.
The tricycle driver said he came out to begin his daily trips as early as 6am, had picked up a passenger from Cemetery road and was still in search of more passengers when the robbers attacked him, collected his license, particulars and 6,000 naira. Items recovered after the gun battle included a locally made pistol and the victim’s tricycle.
6 comments:
Oh well.. success still recorded! the other guy will be apprehended soon
At least, he has his tricycle back
... Merited happiness
Petty thieves....ur mate is a self exclaimed billionaire according to linda
See wicked ness so make dem no catch u,u kpai ur second na wa oooo petty E robbers no b una mate be Evans warri guys just dey dull for dis business
It's a good thing when robbers die believe me..it means one less robber or mugger to
to worry about because from experience I know those guys can never change its deep in their DNA to hurt others
