Grandville Medical and Laser Nigeria (Plastic Surgery Clinic)

Our services includes; skincare & products, varieties of cosmetic plastic surgeries, rejuvenation procedures both surgical and non-surgical. We also offer other surgical services as requested...
As leading Plastic/cosmetic surgical center in West Africa, Grandville Medical and Laser receive clients from different parts of the world including Germany, America, Kenya, and surrounding African countries.
We offer best practices when it comes to international standard and safety of our patients/clients is our priority.
We have integrated technology into our practices with use of Vectra 3D camera (Canfield) which offers a virtual reconstruction and prediction of outcomes before procedures and surgeries. We also have the largest collection of laser systems in West Africa e.g. Leonardo laser (which is an endovascular laser for the treatment of varicose veins), the ND: YAG laser which is used for laser hair removal and pigment treatment, CO2 laser for skin growth removal, vagina tightening and skin resurfacing. The Diode laser is for spider veins.
Our operating theaters are equipped with state of art equipment with supporting devices such as UPS in order to protect and sustain power supply. Our anesthetic machines are highly sensitive to ensure patient safety.
Our liposuction technology and procedure are world standard, evidence by our results that are comparable anywhere in the world.
LIPOSUCTION &FAT TRANSFER
In our clinic, we make use of the power assisted liposuction machine (2015 edition Moller) with tumescent technique in liposuction and fat transfer. This technique uses a cannula that has a spinning end to break the fat while the fat is being suctioned. In this procedure we use standard markings and incisions less than 5mm to introduce the cannula under the skin to the fat layer while the cannula with the spinning end breaks the deep and superficial fats and simultaneously sucks the fat.
Fat removed from one part of the body can be injected into other parts where contouring is desired (fat transfer).This same fat can serve as a good substitute for prosthetic or silicone breast implants which many, especially have been noticed to be averse to.
This technique has been proven to reduce bruising and bleeding, and has less risk and discomfort. In general, it does not require an overnight hospital stay, unless a large volume of fat is removed or an additional procedure is done.
STRETCH MARKS PROCEDURE
Stretch marks occur when the skin does not bounce back after it has been stretched due to pregnancy, rapid weight gain, extreme weight loss, or use of toning and bleaching products. Hence, stretch marks seem to be caused, literally, by stretching of the skin.
We use the fraxel or fractional laser (simply called the CO2 laser) in the treatment of stretch marks.
With a fraxel or CO2 laser, you are sure of the result of treatment. This laser works on two principles, which is removing some layer of the skin involved and also sending heat to the dermis to stimulate more collagen formation.
There is also the option of micro needling, derma brasion and chemical peeling with combined use of medical products to cause new cell renewal and collagen stimulation.
Our teams of Plastic Surgeons are internationally trained; other supporting services are Arthroscopic Orthopedic/Sport medicine, Arthroplasty etc.
We also have in-house multidisciplinary specialist doctors who ensure that all our patients’ medical needs are covered before and after each procedure. Our staffs are well trained, professional and friendly.
OTHER TREATMENT & SERVICES INCLUDE
1. Botox for Facial Ageing
2. Wound care
3. VARICOSE AND SPIDER VEINS TREATMENT USING LASER
4. TRIBAL MARKS TREATMENT USING LASER
5. TATTOO REMOVAL
6. LASER VAGINA REJUVENATION (VAGINAL TIGHTENING)
7. PRP/HAIR REGROWTH
8. Free surgery on cleft lip and palate
AND LOTS MORE
Our outfits are located at 6, Oyediran Street off Bode Thomas Surulere, Lagos and Plot 004, Eleganza Shopping Mall Opposite VGC, Lekki – Epe Expressway, Lekki, Lagos.
Abuja address to be made available soonest.
For more information on our services, our contact details are as follows:
Instagram: @grandvillemedlaser FB:@grandvillemed Twitter:@grandvillelaser
Mail: info@grandvillemedlaser.com, grandvillemedlaser@gmail.com
Website: www.grandvillemed.com
Whatsapp: 08164548279 and 08171530599
Phone: Surulere- (08120208868, 09091770981) and Lekki – (08171530599)
No comments:
Post a Comment