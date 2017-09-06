Grab your share of over N100million in Lagos Mega Raffle

The Lagos Mega Raffle is a digital raffle created as part of the Lagos at 50 celebration to give back to residents of Lagos. For as little as 50naira you stand a chance to win at least a 100,000 Naira from our 1 million Naira daily bounty.
The first draw for the Lagos Mega Raffle holds on Wednesday, 14th June 2017 and everyday
thereafter. So hurry up and buy your tickets now!
Where to buy tickets:
- www.mypaddybet.com
- Your closest lottery agent
- Nairabox
Cash Prizes Daily:
1st Prize: N500, 000
To Participate:
- Buy a ticket at ₦50(tickets contain a 10 digit number)
- Text EKO space 10 digits to 55999 to enter for daily draws. eg EKO 1234567890
All digital draws will be done at the end of every day with winning numbers randomly selected.
Draws will be aired on LTV between 7.50 and 8.05 daily. That’s not all! You also stand a chance to win the MEGA PRIZE of N5 million naira at the grand draw!
Don’t forget, participants can buy an unlimited amount of tickets, but must be resident in Lagos.
Eligibility:
Participants must be 18 years and above to participate in the LAGOS MEGA RAFFLE DRAWSo get playing and get winning!
For enquiries, visit our social media pages(Twitter, Facebook and Instagram) @lagosmegaraffle or call 09067098566
