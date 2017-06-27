Grab free tickets to FunnyBone Untamed2 Comedy Concert

Zowasel.com, leading deals aggregation marketplace for handpicked deals out of Nigerian cities, is offering members of the public amazing FREE tickets to the most hilarious comedy concert of the year, FunnyBone Untamed2, holding at the Eko Hotel and Suits, on Sunday, July 9 2017.
As the comedy concert promises to be da bomb, Zowasel.com is offering you the biggest FREE wow experience of the year. So, grab this FREE opportunity to crack your ribs during the great evening at Eko Hotels and Suits, with the likes of 2Baba, Helen Paul, KCee, Woli Arole and other big names in the entertainment industry in attendance.
For an exclusive FREE ticket and chance to catch up with these celebrities and more, all you have to do is to record a video of yourself telling @zowasel why you deserve the free ticket to the show.
How to Win
Step 1- Follow Zowasel.com on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Step 2 - Make a video of yourself telling the team @zowasel why you deserve a FREE ticket to the FunnyBoneUntamed2 Comedy Concert holding in Lagos.
Step 3 – Post the video on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, using the hashtags: #Zowasel #WOWExperience and #FunnyBoneUntamed2, copying @zowasel and @IamFunnybone!
Step 4 - Get your friends and family to support you by commenting, liking, sharing and tagging their friends. The higher the likes, the shares and the comments on your post, the higher your chances of winning.
Rules:
The contest will run for three [3] three weeks, starting from now till July 8, 2017. Winners will be announced every week, until the event day!
Post with the most convincing pitch, retweets, comments, likes and shares automatically wins and gets the ticket delivered to winner exclusively FREE.
Tickets are available for grabs weekly across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Yes, you read that right. FREE tickets - that’s what’s up! Follow @zowasel for more info. Good luck!
