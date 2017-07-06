Governor Willie Obiano's mother dies at 90

In a press statement issued on behalf of Governor Willie Obiano, Anambra state Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, Ogbuefi Tony Nnachetta said that Mrs Obiano who was 90 years old died at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi on Friday, June 2nd, 2017.
Thursday, July 20th, has been fixed for the burial. Dr Willie Obiano.
Governor Obiano announced this when he received some groups who paid him a condolence at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.
Among the groups were a delegation from the State Judiciary led by the State Chief Judge, Justice Peter Umeadi, Catholic Bishops led by the Archbishop of Onitsha Archdiocese, Most Reverend Valerian Okeke, the Amalgamated Traders Association led by itsSouthEast Council President, Chief Okwudili Ezenwankwo, the State APGA Executives led by the Chairman, Sir Norbert Obi, representatives of the Muslim community in the state, among others.
Thanking the various groups for deeming it fit to commiserate with him over his loss, Governor Obiano said it has greatly alleviated his grief, urging them to remain steadfast in prayers for him and his family, especially at this trying period.
In his remarks, the State Chief Judge, Justice Umeadi, said the late ChristianaObiano,lived a very fulfilled life, evident in the enviable height her children had attained in life.
The Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Reverend Valerian Okeke, who noted that although the late Mrs Christiana died at an old age, she is still missed by many, prayed God to grant the Governor and the rest of the Obiano family the fortitude to bear the loss.
Mama has gone to rest
... Merited happiness
