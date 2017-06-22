 Governor Nyesom Wike sacks one of his commissioners | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 22 June 2017

Governor Nyesom Wike sacks one of his commissioners

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, this morning sacked the commissioner for Works in the state, Bathuel Harrison (pictured in jacket).

In a statement released by his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, Wike said the sack is with immediate effect. He ordered Harrison to hand over to the permanent secretary in the ministry. No reason was given for the termination of the commissioner's appointment.
