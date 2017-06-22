In a statement released by his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, Wike said the sack is with immediate effect. He ordered Harrison to hand over to the permanent secretary in the ministry. No reason was given for the termination of the commissioner's appointment.
Thursday, 22 June 2017
Governor Nyesom Wike sacks one of his commissioners
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/22/2017 03:30:00 pm
