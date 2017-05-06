Governor Ayo Fayose pictured buying petrol from black market hawkers in Ekiti state

SA Public Communications and New Media to Ekiti State Government, Lere
Olayinka, shared these photos of Governor Fayose patronizing Okada
Riders hawking Petrol on the streets of Ado Ekiti, while the strike
embarked on by petrol marketers in the state continues. See more photos
after the cut.
5 comments:
This man is a political werey
... Merited happiness
This fayose no get sense u cause strike and yet u patronize black market rubbish
FAYOSE IS THE BEST
I am sorry to say, but Ekiti does not have a Guv'nor.
How on earth did we descend this low in Nigeria???
Its a shame!!!
wow....instead of finding a solution he is aggravating the issue
