 Governor Ayo Fayose pictured buying petrol from black market hawkers in Ekiti state

Monday, 5 June 2017

Governor Ayo Fayose pictured buying petrol from black market hawkers in Ekiti state

SA Public Communications and New Media to Ekiti State Government, Lere Olayinka, shared these photos of Governor Fayose patronizing Okada Riders hawking Petrol on the streets of Ado Ekiti, while the strike embarked on by petrol marketers in the state continues. See more photos after the cut.


Posted by at 6/05/2017 11:23:00 am

5 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

This man is a political werey


... Merited happiness

5 June 2017 at 11:25
hrm paul said...

This fayose no get sense u cause strike and yet u patronize black market rubbish

5 June 2017 at 11:25
OSINANL said...

FAYOSE IS THE BEST

5 June 2017 at 11:29
Anonymous said...

I am sorry to say, but Ekiti does not have a Guv'nor.

How on earth did we descend this low in Nigeria???

Its a shame!!!

5 June 2017 at 11:34
Chidi Anindu said...

wow....instead of finding a solution he is aggravating the issue

5 June 2017 at 11:48

