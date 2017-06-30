Governor Ayo Fayose is right in asking Buhari To resign – Mike Ozekhome says

Human rights lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, has come out to lend his support to Fayose's call for President Buhari's resignation. Speaking in an interview with Channels TV, Ozekhome said;
"We have seen a situation where what Dora Akunyili famously referred to as the cabal. The cabal has consistently flown the kite of Mr President, lurking behind and in front of the corridors of power which was why they gave us a voice some few days ago, whether genuine or stimulated, that it was President Muhammadu Buhari addressing Nigerians with much profanity, in his own native language of Hausa which is not the recognized lingual franca. The point they tried to make is that whether we like it or not, Mr President is hovering around here, he is right here with us. That has not given the acting president who has assumed full powers of the President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN, the capacity, the ability, the space to act because he continues to look behind his shoulders whether they would throw in the name of the president. So Fayose is therefore right and right to call for Mr President’s resignation because it is clear that under section 143 and 144 of the constitution, the Federal Executive Council, which is made up of ministers appointed by the President himself, cannot recommend that Mr President be subjected to medical report by a panel set up for that purpose. We cannot continue to be like a rudderless country, like an aircraft flying without a compass, it is dangerous”he said
