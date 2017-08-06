 Gospel singer Jahdiel celebrates son, Joshua on his 1st birthday, shares new photos | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 8 June 2017

Gospel singer Jahdiel celebrates son, Joshua on his 1st birthday, shares new photos

Gospel singers, Eben and Jahdiel welcomed their second son, Joshua in the United States in June 2016. He's a year older today and Jahdiel celebrated him via her Instagram page. Sharing new photos, she wrote;

 "Allow me to flood your timelines...Joshua is One...yepee.. I remember when I first held you in my arms..the joy,the laughter,the peace...oh I thank God for you my son. You are God's best..a gift to your generation,a kingdom giant...you are a wonder to your world..you are the head and not the tail..you are always on top in everything you do...blessed are you my son ..blessed am I among women .I'm so proud to be your mother. I and your dad and your brother Jesse celebrate you this day and always my son...Happy birthday my son..and upon your increase there shall be no end. I love you.#jesusatthecenter#victory#Godallbyyourself"
Posted by at 6/08/2017 01:58:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts