"Allow me to flood your timelines...Joshua is One...yepee.. I remember when I first held you in my arms..the joy,the laughter,the peace...oh I thank God for you my son. You are God's best..a gift to your generation,a kingdom giant...you are a wonder to your world..you are the head and not the tail..you are always on top in everything you do...blessed are you my son ..blessed am I among women .I'm so proud to be your mother. I and your dad and your brother Jesse celebrate you this day and always my son...Happy birthday my son..and upon your increase there shall be no end. I love you.#jesusatthecenter#victory#Godallbyyourself"
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration
Thursday, 8 June 2017
Gospel singer Jahdiel celebrates son, Joshua on his 1st birthday, shares new photos
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/08/2017 01:58:00 pm
