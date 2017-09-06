Gospel singer arrested for defrauding members of church choir

Tanzanian Swahili gospel singer, Rose Muhando, was on Sunday arrested for defrauding members of a church choir.
According to Debora Mgiligimba, the police commander of Singida in Tanzania, she said the arrest was made after the choir members, whose money was obtained fraudulently by the East African singer, reported the case.
Tuko News reported that Muhando received Tsh 800,000 from the AICT Singida choir master to attend the group’s album launch in November 2016.
On the said day of the launch which took place on November 13, 2016, at Namfua Stadium in Singida, Muhando never showed up after she had been booked and paid.
During the police investigation, the former devout Muslim and mother of three admitted she had received money from the choir and never attended their launch.
According to her, she fell ill and couldn't attend the launch adding that she was ready to refund the choir.
No comments:
Post a Comment