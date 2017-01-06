Google unveils plans for its new £1billion London based Headquarters (photos)

Google has unveiled the final plans for their luxury £1billion UK
headquarters. The 870,000 sq ft building planned for Kings Cross in
London will be the first office the tech giant has designed for itself
outside California. It will have sleep pods, an Olympic sized swimming
pool, wellness and fitness centre with a gym and a large indoor sports
hall for games and a rooftop field with 200 metre running track to
ensure wellness for up to 7,000 staff.
The new office will also
have a landscaped roof terrace with 'fields, gardens, meadows' and a
large rooftop cafe providing free food and drink. See more photos of the
proposed building after the cut...
