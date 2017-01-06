 Google unveils plans for its new £1billion London based Headquarters (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 1 June 2017

Google unveils plans for its new £1billion London based Headquarters (photos)

Google has unveiled the final plans for their luxury £1billion UK headquarters. The 870,000 sq ft building planned for Kings Cross in London will be the first office the tech giant has designed for itself outside California. It will have sleep pods, an Olympic sized swimming pool, wellness and fitness centre with a gym and a large indoor sports hall for games and a rooftop field with 200 metre running track to ensure wellness for up to 7,000 staff.


The new office will also have a landscaped roof terrace with 'fields, gardens, meadows' and a large rooftop cafe providing free food and drink. See more photos of the proposed building after the cut...

