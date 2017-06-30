Goodbye boring Facebook status, be more expressive… Voiceit!!!

Why type when you can Voiceit? Say goodbye to the days of typos and spelling complicated native words, Voiceit Instead!
“VoiceIt” for Facebook Audio update allows users post audio messages directly from their phones to their Facebook wall even without data. No apps needed.
Not sure what to post to your friends? Browse through the pre-recorded content on motivation and life hacks and select post to wall.
To subscribe to the service, you can either;
Dial 55452 and follow the voice prompt to subscribe or Text “FBVOICE” to 55451 and then reply with YES to confirm subscription.
After successful subscribing, dial 55452 to record your 30seconds voice note in any language you please, confirm and post to your wall.
First time users will receive a link to log in with their Facebook details, and afterwards your recorded voice clip gets updated as your Facebook status.
Your friends can listen, like, comment and even share your voice post. How awesome?
Be Expressive! Voiceit! Join the conversation #voiceitonfb
To learn more click here https://www.facebook.com/voiceitaudioupdate/
*Service only available for Etisalat subscribers only. Service Costs N50/5 days
