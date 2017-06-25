‘Gone To America’ – The first feature film by Silverbird Group is in production!

Multiple award winning Nigerian-born but Canada/USA –based filmmakerPascal Atuma(LAPD African Cops, My American Nurse, Bloodlinesetc.) is the Writer & Director of the film. The Producers are Stella Albright – Bruce, June Slaton – Bruce, Dr. Oscar Atuma and Pascal Atuma. GONE TO AMERICAthe film is Executive Produced by the Silverbird Group.
The movie boasts a star-studded cast such as -Ali Baba, FunkeAkindele, Steve Onu popularly known as Yaw, Ini Edo, JideKosoko, Funky Mallam, EniolaBadmus, IyaboOjo, Francis Odega, Anita IfeomaIsedeh otherwise known as Omalicha, Yvonne Jegede, Ben Nwosu, Nora Roberts, Rich Tanksley, andAmerican music legend Jeffrey Daniels from the famous Shalamar group and presently Judge/Directing Talent Manager of the Nigerian Idol. The movie also features upcoming stars Bridget Chigbufue,Abraham Ebini, Chris Utiand Pandora Eboh to mention a few.
The movie is about Okoro, a simple gateman who was going through the trials of the lowest class of working class families in Nigeria. He was indebted to his landlord to the extent where he was dehumanized, lost a right to his privacy and could no longer enjoy the quietness of his home. Battling with sleepless nights, an opportunity, out of the blues presented for him to travel to America, courtesy of a green card lottery entered for him by his long-term master’s nephew. America, the land of the free and home of the brave beckons… but alas it is Donald Trump’s America with some strong-faced, nonsense Immigration officers, ready with their batons to defend the gateway to their great land by ‘any means necessary’! The comedy and fiasco that ensures between Okoro and these immigration officers, and whether he succeeds in getting through immigration isbetter seen than told. ‘Gone to America’ is a humorous take on naïve immigrants whose dreams are set on arriving to America in search of greener pastures,but have to contend with Post-Trump policies.
The movie is set to screen in cinemas nationwide from 10th November 2017. It is being marketed and distributed by Silverbird Distribution Limited.
