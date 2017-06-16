 Gold ring worth $75,000 discovered in kidnap kingpin, Evans' Magodo mansion... reportedly sent N20m to his wife 4 days before his arrest | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 16 June 2017

Gold ring worth $75,000 discovered in kidnap kingpin, Evans' Magodo mansion... reportedly sent N20m to his wife 4 days before his arrest

Police detectives have recovered a $75,000 ring in the Magodo mansion of recently arrested notorious Kidnap kingpin, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike aka Evans. According to Vanguard, the ring was discovered after carrying out another thorough search in the mansion located at Magodo phase 2, Lagos.

Documents inside the house also revealed that just 4 days before his arrest, Evans sent N20m to his wife in Ghana through a Bureau de Change, which was delivered to her in Ghanaian currency, Cedi.
4 comments:

GALORE said...

Just Negodu


Yoruba thief


The wife too collect money?


Haaa


Ofo loshay



@Galore

16 June 2017 at 11:25
shade(LIE V TRUTH) said...

Hmmm, no doubt he is indeed a millionaire kidnapper.

16 June 2017 at 11:28
9ja Parrot said...

Na wah. The guy has taste sha..

16 June 2017 at 11:33
liz swt 16 said...

D billionaire kidnapper, u go c weeeeeeeeeeen

16 June 2017 at 11:36

