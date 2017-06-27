God's Children Great Talent reveals Season 7 winner - Esther Benyeogo

Esther Benyeogo beat 9 other finalists, Joseph Odi, Damilare Bafunso, Anderson Peter, Deborah Oladipupo, Olawonuola Kehinde, Sophia Albert, Goodluck Enoch, Nengi Jaja and Emmanuel Osahor during a two-hour live television show that aired simultaneously on HIPTV, Wazobia Max, EbonyLife TV and Dove TV.
As GCGT Season 7 winner, Esther Benyeogo received the grand prize of a 250 million naira management deal, 10 million naira cash and a brand new Kia Rio presented by Senior Pastor City of David Parish, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, Chairperson, GCGT Board of Trustees, Pastor (Mrs) Siju Iluyomade, Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank/Founder of The How Foundation, Dr. Herbert Wigwe.
The 19 year-old singer displayed exceptional talent in the competition, even celebrity guest judge TY Bello was in awe of her astonishing performance.
Esther Benyeogo emerged as the winner following a combination of GCGT7 judges’ scores and votes by the viewing audience.
The grand finale was hosted by Uti Nwachukwu and Ayo Thompson, which featured highlights from the season’s auditions as well as performances by Nikki Laoye, GCGT season 6 winner Onome Enakerakpor, Darey Frank Edwards and Enitan Adaba.
God's Children Great Talent is Africa’s biggest gospel talent show and will return in 2018 for Season 8, discovering new talents between ages 5 and 20 years for God’s glory. See more pictures from the grand finale.
