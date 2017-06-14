"I made it to the next round!! Thank you @agt for this amazing opportunity God is ever faithful. #agt #agtauditions"
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Wednesday, 14 June 2017
"God is ever faithful" Sosoliso plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi, celebrates making it to the second round of America's Got Talent
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/14/2017 03:00:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
14 comments:
Tank God
Do you have any scrap,dead or condemned inverter battery?
Trade it for real cash
Call this number now
(08141395113)we can pic it up anywhere
Congratulobia to her. I Hope she wins.
Your comment will be visible after approval.
wow, she still has the burns from the accident. I am happy for her, she did not allow
interested in penis enlargement? click here now
the accident to define her life. she is still pursuing her goal no matter what, which is good.
Congrats kechi...
ofcus he is
God who sees your heart will always see you through ijn--Amen.
Yes o sweet sis.
Wow!
Indeed our God is always faithful!
congratulation gal
congratulation gal
God will see you through.. U are blessed...
God is with you dear
congratulations
Post a Comment