 "God is ever faithful" Sosoliso plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi, celebrates making it to the second round of America's Got Talent | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 14 June 2017

"God is ever faithful" Sosoliso plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi, celebrates making it to the second round of America's Got Talent

Days ago, a video of Kechi Okwuchi's sonorous performance at the America's Got Talent made it to YouTube and brought viewers to tears (read here). The talented and resilient contestant of Nigerian descent, who survived the Sosoliso plane crash and flourished in spite of it, has now taken to her Instagram account to announce her success at the singing competition. She wrote:
 "I made it to the next round!! Thank you @agt for this amazing opportunity  God is ever faithful.  #agt #agtauditions"
Posted by at 6/14/2017 03:00:00 pm

14 comments:

Anonymous said...

Tank God




Do you have any scrap,dead or condemned inverter battery?
Trade it for real cash
Call this number now
(08141395113)we can pic it up anywhere

14 June 2017 at 15:05
Alloy Chikezie said...

Congratulobia to her. I Hope she wins.

Your comment will be visible after approval.

14 June 2017 at 15:13
Amy said...

wow, she still has the burns from the accident. I am happy for her, she did not allow

interested in penis enlargement? click here now

the accident to define her life. she is still pursuing her goal no matter what, which is good.

14 June 2017 at 15:14
dan nelson said...

Congrats kechi...

14 June 2017 at 15:17
livingstone chibuike said...

ofcus he is

14 June 2017 at 15:24
Anonymous said...

God who sees your heart will always see you through ijn--Amen.

14 June 2017 at 15:35
Anonymous said...

Yes o sweet sis.

14 June 2017 at 15:36
Ichebi Christian said...

Wow!

14 June 2017 at 15:43
donduke said...

Indeed our God is always faithful!

14 June 2017 at 15:45
rachie said...

congratulation gal

14 June 2017 at 15:46
rachie said...

congratulation gal

14 June 2017 at 15:46
Atanle Omobolaji John said...

God will see you through.. U are blessed...

14 June 2017 at 16:00
Okonkwo ambrose uchenna said...

God is with you dear

14 June 2017 at 16:04
Manuel Kunmi said...

congratulations

14 June 2017 at 16:12

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts