Thursday, 29 June 2017

"Go fix yours eyebrows and fat lips" Bobrisky slams Instagram user who insulted him

Bobrisky is on a roll this morning. He has been dragging his haters in the comment section. Not done, he uploaded a photo of one of them and insulted the heck out of her. He wrote;
"Firstly u idiot don't worth uploading u on my page. But i uploaded u intentionally for some of ur family member to see how stupid and foolish u are.
U are insulting me pls have u look at d Mirrow to see how ugly u look ? No I'm sure u haven't. So am giving u an assignments now dear, go watch YouTube how to draw a perfect eye brows and fix ur fat lips den u can come face d baddest. Cos ur brows is annoying dis one is crossing each other like cross country motors park I don't understand."
Posted by at 6/29/2017 09:32:00 am

