"Firstly u idiot don't worth uploading u on my page. But i uploaded u intentionally for some of ur family member to see how stupid and foolish u are.
U are insulting me pls have u look at d Mirrow to see how ugly u look ? No I'm sure u haven't. So am giving u an assignments now dear, go watch YouTube how to draw a perfect eye brows and fix ur fat lips den u can come face d baddest. Cos ur brows is annoying dis one is crossing each other like cross country motors park I don't understand."
Thursday, 29 June 2017
"Go fix yours eyebrows and fat lips" Bobrisky slams Instagram user who insulted him
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/29/2017 09:32:00 am
