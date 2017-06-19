Glamorous photos from the wedding of Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy and his bae Dr. Louisa

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy and his sweetheart, Dr. Louisa Ansong tied the knot officially on Friday, June 16, 2017. The couple first had their engagement ceremony at Dr. Louisa’s family house in Tema which later was followed by a colourful white wedding which took place at Unique Floral at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra. The wedding was attended by top Ghanaian celebrities in Ghana. More photos after the cut...
Lovely couple. HML to them
why are all dis artiste getting married
Congrats to them.
Ghaniaans always appriciate their dark skin girls but we na yellow pawpaw we like,wen ur own parents no be oyinbo.
