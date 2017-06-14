 Girl who was kicked out of mall for wearing shorts tells her story | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 14 June 2017

Girl who was kicked out of mall for wearing shorts tells her story

This lady was thrown out of Woodland Mall in Western Michigan yesterday by security for 'dressing inappropriately'. That doesn't look inappropriate to me from here but read her story below.
As many of you know, it is ninety degrees outside today in West Michigan. Aka, really hot. So, of course, I decided to dress for the weather: shorts and a tank top. But apparently, how I was dressed was too slutty for the public, as I was kicked out of the Woodland Mall.
Yup. Apparently some anonymous person reported me to MALL SECURITY for inappropriate dress and I was kicked out.
Never mind that within a one-foot radius there were plenty of girls dressed just like me since it’s NINETY degrees outside. I am so angry right now I’m shaking. I felt so embarrassed I almost cried. All because a stranger didn’t like how I dressed.
The Woodland Mall should be ashamed of themselves, as well as that anonymous complainer. It’s my body, and it’s hot outside! I’m not going to show up in jeans and a sweater, sorry. Don’t like it? Look away! I was out having a fun time with my sister and next thing I know, I’m out on the street. Slut-shaming how girls are dressed is deplorable and outdated, and it needs to stop.
Posted by at 6/14/2017 10:03:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts