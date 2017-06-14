Girl who was kicked out of mall for wearing shorts tells her story

This lady was thrown out of Woodland Mall in
Western Michigan yesterday by security for 'dressing inappropriately'. That doesn't look inappropriate to me from here but read her story below.
As many of you know, it is ninety degrees outside today
in West Michigan. Aka, really hot. So, of course, I decided to dress for
the weather: shorts and a tank top. But apparently, how I was dressed was too slutty for the public, as I was kicked out of
the Woodland Mall.
Yup. Apparently some anonymous person reported me to MALL SECURITY for inappropriate dress and I was kicked out.
Never mind that within a one-foot radius there were plenty of girls
dressed just like me since it’s NINETY degrees outside. I am so angry
right now I’m shaking. I felt so embarrassed I almost cried. All because
a stranger didn’t like how I dressed.
The Woodland Mall should be ashamed of themselves, as well as that
anonymous complainer. It’s my body, and it’s hot outside! I’m not going
to show up in jeans and a sweater, sorry. Don’t like it? Look away! I
was out having a fun time with my sister and next thing I know, I’m out
on the street. Slut-shaming how girls are dressed is deplorable and
outdated, and it needs to stop.
