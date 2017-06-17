 Girl is murdered by her female cousin over a man they are both romantically interested in | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Saturday, 17 June 2017

Girl is murdered by her female cousin over a man they are both romantically interested in

A 22-year-old woman from New Orleans is dead after she was murdered and it turns out her cousin is the person responsible for her death. Brittany Seymour and the suspect Dannisha Green are blood cousins but they became embroiled in a long-simmering feud because of Brittany's ex-boyfriend.

Brittany’s sister, Bria Seymour,  said she had gone to a club with the deceased, unaware that their cousin will be there. At about 1 a.m. on Thursday, Brittany, her sister and her friend left the club but outside, an argument broke out between Brittany and Daniisha.
 The ladies were surrounded by Dannisha's friends and onlookers. All of a sudden, Dannisha stabbed Brittany. 

“We were getting ready to leave and somehow those two got to each other and started fighting,” Bria Seymour said to Nola.com. “And in the midst of it my sister was stabbed two times.”
The cousin, Dannisha Green will be charged with murder.
Posted by at 6/17/2017 04:06:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts