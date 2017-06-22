'Ghostbusters II' twin actor, Henry 'Hank' Deutschendorf commits suicide

The San Diego Medical Exampiner’s Office said the American actor committed suicide by hanging himself in a closet on June 14. He was discovered by his twin brother in his California apartment, who then cut him down and called 911, but it was too late before he could be rescued.
Deutschendorf, who played Sigourney Weaver’s son in the 1989 movie along with his twin brother, William, suffered from schizoaffective disorder, a combination of bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, before his death.
His twin brother, William says Hank experienced hallucinations, delusions, depression, and mania and "fought for his life every day."
'If you knew Hank before his diagnosis, you knew a young man who was upbeat, healthy, witty, kind, outgoing and was always ready to stand up for people. Medication curbed the delusions but it did not stop the voices,”
“The side effects of the medication took a toll on Hank. He felt like a zombie, lost his personality, gained weight quickly, slept for twelve hours a day, and had to use all of his willpower just to lift his hand to drink a cup of water. My brother was left with a band aid for a gunshot wound.”
Hank who also appeared as himself in the 2017 documentary, "Cleanin' Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters" was 29 years old.
