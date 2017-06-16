"I'm happy because if I go back to Ghana, I might lose all my life. But here I am, I just lost my fingers, but I'm still part of the society. I can do a lot of things that the people who have the fingers can do," Iyal said.Iyal also revealed that he feared death at the hands of his own siblings, who he says are trying to kill him over a dispute regarding his late father's estate.
Friday, 16 June 2017
Ghanaian Refugee who lost fingers while crossing the border finally wins bid to stay in Canada
