Ghanaian man pleads guilty to making bomb threat at US University

A Ghanaian man who was arrested back in April after revealing to his girlfriend that he was a terrorist and intend to blow up her University of Massachusetts dormitory pleaded guilty on Monday to a single charge of threatening to commit a crime.
Abdul F. Ismail entered the plea in Eastern Hampshire Court, admitting to his role in the April 11 incident, Masslive reported.
The judge, Thomas Estes placed his conviction "on file" for the next 12 months, which implies that no sentence will be imposed if he stays out of trouble over that time.
Just after the end of the court proceedings, Ismail was taken into custody by United State Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Mary Carey, communications director for Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan said.
According to his lawyer, before his arrest, Ismail who has been in the US since 2013, after having arrived from Ghana to seek asylum was due to have an immigration hearing about being granted permanent resident status next March.
Unfortunately, the 27-year-old was arrested after a woman that he had been dating reported him to the police. The two had begun the romantic relationship after meeting through the online dating application Tender.
According to the woman, Ismail came to her dorm room in Butterfield Hall and asked her to print out a document on the recent bombings in Syria.
When she told him, she was uncomfortable doing so, he reportedly said: "I'm a terrorist" and that he planned to blow up the dorm.
Troubled by Ismail’s comment, the woman, said she subsequently escorted Ismail from the building, and right after called the police.
She also refused to stay in her dorm room as she was still shocked by the threat comment from Ismail. The university was, therefore, forced to find new accommodation her.
Although, His lawyer, Alan Rubin, told the court that Ismail was only joking, and that there was no evidence that he intended to carry out the crime.
